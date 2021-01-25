JNBA Financial Advisors Has $6.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV opened at $384.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

