JNBA Financial Advisors Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $180.16 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

