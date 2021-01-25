JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 11,349 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,868,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

