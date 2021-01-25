JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $363.79 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $365.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.86 and a 200 day moving average of $320.05.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

