JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

