John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 25,094 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John W. Kosiba, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $29.35 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Superconductor by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

