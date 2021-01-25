Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.