Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

JLL stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

