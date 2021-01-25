JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $119,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.