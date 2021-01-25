JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Storebrand ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

