JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.