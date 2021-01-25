JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON JTC traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 592 ($7.73). 974,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The company has a market cap of £725.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.92. JTC PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 596 ($7.79).

About JTC PLC (JTC.L)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

