Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 4,513,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

