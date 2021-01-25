Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Trading Up 18.4%

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 679,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 393,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JE shares. CIBC reiterated an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

