JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,448 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $159.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

