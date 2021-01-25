JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $118.83 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.