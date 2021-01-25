JustInvest LLC Invests $242,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $103.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

