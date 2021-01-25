JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

