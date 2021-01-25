JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,795,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

