JustInvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

