JustInvest LLC Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $393.49 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

