JustInvest LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

