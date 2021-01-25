JustInvest LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

AMP stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

