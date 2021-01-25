KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 224,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,199. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

