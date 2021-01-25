KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,760 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $143,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 845,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,262. The company has a market capitalization of $672.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

