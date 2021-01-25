KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 139,665 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $71,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 61.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 59.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,824 shares of company stock worth $3,905,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

