KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $23.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,868.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

