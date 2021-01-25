KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $78,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

