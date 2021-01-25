KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $35.50 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 762,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 355,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,394. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.