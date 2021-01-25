KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,327 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after buying an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,129. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

