KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 770 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $743.54. 40,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $792.68 and a 200 day moving average of $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

