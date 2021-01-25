KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,408 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.