Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

