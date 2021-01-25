Karbo (KRB) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $600,441.81 and $71.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00425432 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,902,424 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.