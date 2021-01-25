Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.23 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00007066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $112.23 million and $69.84 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.01060517 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,388,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

