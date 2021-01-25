Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.38 ($60.44).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €47.62 ($56.02) on Friday. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.96.

About Alstom SA (ALO.PA)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.