Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,742 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 153,814 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 215,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $52.32.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

