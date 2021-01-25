Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,658 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

