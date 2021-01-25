Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,539 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.41 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

