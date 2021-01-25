Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,716 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGC opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

