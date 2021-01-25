Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

