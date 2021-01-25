Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $405.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

