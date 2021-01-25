Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,124,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $175.87 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $183.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.50.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

