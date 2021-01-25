Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 866,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.49 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

