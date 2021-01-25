Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $644,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

