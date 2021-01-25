Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $152.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

