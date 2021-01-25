Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,840 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $577.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,808.58 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $631.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.