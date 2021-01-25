Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $451.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.