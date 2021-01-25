Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,656,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $140.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

