Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $270.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.